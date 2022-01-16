Massive fire at the historical Secunderabad Club

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the historic Secunderabad Gymkhana Club in Hyderabad, Telangana in the wee hours of Sunday. The most part of the historic building was damaged in the fire. No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire.

According to police, a patrol team noticed the fire at around 3.15 am and alerted the Fire department. 7 fire engines including one from the Army were rushed to the spot and fire was extinguished by 6 am. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. Damages of Rs 35-40 crore have been estimated due to the accident.

The Secunderabad Club was established by the British in 1878 and it is one of the oldest clubs in India. It was originally known as the Secunderabad Public Rooms. It was renamed the Secunderabad Garrison Club, the Secunderabad Gymkhana Club and the United Services Club. The Club’s century-old Main Club House has been given Heritage status by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.