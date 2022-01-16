Pakistani national ‘mistakenly’ crosses into India, sent back!

Pakistani national, who had crossed over ‘inadvertently’ into India, was caught on Saturday and returned to Pakistan after valid documentation by the Border Security Force (BSF). According to the Jammu BSF, the Pakistani national accidentally crossed the Balhad border into India around 1 pm on Saturday.

The Pakistani national came from the Shakargarh Tehsil of Pakistan and was later handed over to Pakistan Rangers on valid documentation through a flag meeting after completing necessary formalities, at 6.45 pm, the BSF said. The BSF said its troops apprehended the foreign national soon after he had crossed into the Indian territory by about 200 meters.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he had crossed the border ‘inadvertently’, added the 2.5 lakh personnel of the Border Security Force, which protects the India-Pakistan border and monitors illegal infiltration and other activities.