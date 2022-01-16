Republic Day 2022: No foreign dignitaries are permitted to attend the parade

According to top government sources, there is little chance of a foreign guest being invited to the Republic Day event this year. Five top premiers had been scheduled to attend the event, but the government decided not to have any dignitaries this year due to the Covid situation, sources said. The Republic Day parade last year took place during the Covid pandemic and 25,000 people were admitted, according to sources.

In addition, a defense establishment source said on Saturday that around 24,000 people are expected to be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade on January 26 because of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. A total of 1.25 lakh people were permitted to attend the parade before the pandemic struck India in 2020. It is also expected that Gujarat Summit will be held virtually. In preparation for the Republic Day Parade rehearsal, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Saturday. According to the advisory, rehearsals will take place on Raj Path on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

According to News 18, the Modi government will begin celebrating Republic Day from January 23 instead of January 24 every year to celebrate Subash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary in line with its efforts to celebrate and commemorate important aspects of our culture and history. Security forces have issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed in five poll-bound states as well as Republic Day celebrations in the capital and other parts of the country following inputs from multiple agencies regarding a suspected terror attack.

Those aware of the development said that a detailed copy compiling the information and inputs has been shared with security forces, who have been ordered to prepare themselves accordingly. According to the alert, terrorists may be planning attacks or explosions to target high-profile leaders, security forces campuses and crowded places and markets.