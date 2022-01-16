Sara visits Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain with mom Amrita

Sara Ali Khan is now enjoying the success of Aanand L Rai’s newest film, Atrangi Re. The actress is frequently seen travelling to satisfy her wanderlust when she is not having any shoots with her friends and family.

Sara recently paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Her mother and actress Amrita Singh accompanied her to the sacred location. Sara posted photos from her visit to the holy place on her Instagram account on Saturday. Amrita Singh wore a blue salwar with a matching mask, while Sara wore a white salwar with a matching mask.

Sharing the pictures Sara wrote, ‘Maa aur Mahakal’. As soon as the post was shared, celebrities, her friends and fans showered her with love on the comment section.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a Hindu temple devoted to Lord Shiva and one of the twelve Jyotirlingams, which are considered to be Lord Shiva’s most holy abodes. The temple is located on the banks of the sacred Shipra River.

On the work front, Sara has been filming in Madhya Pradesh for her forthcoming project opposite Vicky Kaushal for the past three weeks. Laxman Utekar is directing the picture, which is yet to be named.