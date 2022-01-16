‘Schools closed in states amid rising COVID cases’; Check the State-wise reopening schedule

The COVID-19 virus and its new variant Omicron have led to state governments in India closing schools, colleges, and other educational institutions for the safety of children and to curtail the spread of the virus. The alarming rate of increase and the escalating rate can be changed as it’s not a very hopeful period. A list of the states and UTs where schools have been closed is included below, along with updates on their reopening.

Uttar Pradesh

Up to class 12th-grade students in Uttar Pradesh were denied access to school until January 16, but there has been no official announcement about its reopening by the state authorities.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, the winter holidays have been extended through January 14 but no formal announcement about the school opening has been made by the authorities.

Bihar

For classes up to 8, Bihar schools will be closed during the closure but operate via the internet until January 21. Online classes are allowed for students in grades 9 through 12 with COVID restrictions. There will be 50 percent seating capacity in each class.

Madhya Pradesh

During a meeting with the Crisis Management Group, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that all public and private schools would be closed from 15 to 31 January.

Haryana

Educational institutions have closed their doors to students until January 26. On the other hand, 50 percent of teachers attend school on a roster basis.

Rajasthan

All schools for up to class 12th have been closed in Rajasthan till January 30.

Delhi

Schools will remain closed until further notice as a result of the yellow alert. The CBSE has not released a new circular regarding the 10th and 12th exams at this time.

Chhattisgarh

Schools in Chhattisgarh have been closed, but students will be able to continue their studies online. The colleges in Chhattisgarh, however, are open and classes are being held.

Punjab

The educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed until January 25. However, online education will continue to be offered in schools, colleges, and universities. Coaches institutes will also be closed. However , medical and nursing colleges will continue to function as usual .