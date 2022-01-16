State government orders closure of schools, colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30. Earlier, the state government declared holidays for schools, colleges from January 8 to 16. The state government took this decision amid the rise in coronavirus cases.

Online mode of learning will continue in all educational institutions in the state till further orders. The Chief Minister has directed the health and education departments to coordinate and make arrangements to vaccinate students from classes 10 to 12.

Earlier several state governments had also ordered closure of schools. Schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed till January 31. Similarly, schools in Bengaluru will remain closed till January 31. While schools in Kerala for students up to class 9 will remain closed for physical classes till January 21. Schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed till January 23.