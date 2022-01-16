‘You always gave 100% for the team’: Sachin as Virat quits Test captaincy

Former India captain and legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar praised Virat Kohli for his excellent captaincy.

In a tweet, Tendulkar wrote: ‘Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli. You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future’.

Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli. You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/CqOWtx2mQ7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli shocked the cricket world by announcing his retirement from Test captaincy on Saturday evening, just one day after India lost an unexpected series to a second-string South Africa.

After MS Dhoni stood down in the middle of the series against Australia in 2014, Kohli was given the reigns of the team and went on to become India’s most successful captain.

Also Read: ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ fame Sahdev Dirdo to launch NFT

Kohli, perhaps the greatest advocate for the five-day game, led India to new heights throughout his time, transforming the squad into a force to be reckoned with in every situation.

Kohli made the declaration amid difficult ties with the BCCI, which dismissed him as ODI captain after the star batter opted to step down from the T20 captaincy.