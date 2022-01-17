DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

2 terror associates affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Jan 17, 2022, 09:16 pm IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police  arrested two terrorist associates  affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. police also recovered explosive materials from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Lone and Shakeel Ahmad Malik alias Abu Dujana. Police claimed that the accused were involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the active terrorists in Tral and Awantiprora areas.

Also Read; 3 killed in landslide 

Earlier on Sunday, the security forces arrested six terror associates affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition including 2 pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 13 pistol rounds and a hand grenade from their possession.

