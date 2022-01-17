DH Latest NewsDH NEWSRajasthanLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

3 killed in landslide

Jan 17, 2022, 08:16 pm IST

Shimla: Three people were killed in a landslide incident that took place in Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. According to State Emergency Operation Centre, the incident took place on a highway near Menus road.

The deceased have been identified as Kahan Chand resident of Dehradun district in Uttarakhand, Jitender Singh of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan and Ashok of Churu district, Rajasthan. Kahan Chand  is a taxi driver  and other two are labourers.

Further details awaited.

