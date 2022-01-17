Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj no more

Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away late Sunday at his residence in Delhi at the age of 83 after suffering a heart attack.

According to reports, Birju Maharaj’s health deteriorated and he fell unconscious while playing with his grandchildren on Sunday. The Kathak master was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Earlier he had been on dialysis a few days back after being diagnosed with renal failure.

The legend was born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra on February 4, 1937, in a well-known Kathak dance family and is the recipient of the country’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan. The demise of the dancer came just days after Pt Munna Shukla, his nephew and pupil, died at the age of 78 after a brief illness.

Pandit Birju Maharaj wore many hats during his lifetime. He was a prolific singer, poet, and painter as well as a legendary Kathak dancer. His disciples affectionately referred to him as Pandit-Ji or Maharaj-Ji.