Mark -24 model nuclear bomb – a part of the Ghazipur haul of the Pak Shipment

The improvised explosive device (IED) found at the Ghazipur flower market on Friday was part of a 24-bomb shipment transferred from across the border to local terrorists by the Pakistani deep state, either by land or by sea. Other devices discovered recently in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are thought to be part of the same shipment, and some devices may have been smuggled into Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

According to top Delhi Police investigators who asked not to be named, the Ghazipur device was a tiffin bomb with three kilograms of RDX as the core charge and ammonium nitrate as a secondary charge. The weapon, which was placed in a steel tiffin with nails and ball bearings and could be detonated remotely. These IEDs were smuggled across the border to established sleeper modules in India, as well as some criminal groups, according to HT. This IED recovery has been linked to a terror module uncovered by Delhi Police in September 2021, with arrests in Mumbai, Lucknow, Allahabad, and Delhi. Investigators with the Delhi Police believe the IED shipment arrived in India around the time of the country’s independence. While the Delhi Police and security services work to collect further IEDs from the shipment, HT has learned that a number of these explosives have also made their way into Gujarat via the water route and into UP via the land route.

“It appears that radicalised elements in India are being tasked from across the border to plant devices at pre-determined targets or use local criminal elements to do so; a nationwide alert has been issued to prevent a terror strike,” said a senior security official who did not want to be identified.