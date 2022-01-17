Pandit Birju Maharaj demise: Kamal Haasan, Hema Malini and other stars pay tribute

Kathak master Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on Monday at the age of 83. Following the demise of the iconic dancer, people of the film industry paid tribute to him on social media. Kamal Haasan shared a flashback photo of himself with the icon on Instagram. Pandit Birju Maharaj had prepared the actor for the National Award-winning song ‘Unnai Kaanadhu Naan’ for the film ‘Vishwaroopam’.

Bollywood veteran actress Hema Malini, who is also a trained classical dancer, tweeted, ‘The nation mourns the passing of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj, Kathak exponent par excellence. His ghungroos were on his ankles till he breathed his last. I always admired and respected him as a giant of the medium of Kathak and will miss his presence on the firmament of dance’.

The nation mourns the passing of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj,Kathak exponent par excellence. His ghungroos were on his ankles till he breathed his last.I always admired and respected him as a giant of the medium of Kathak & will miss his presence on the firmament of dance? pic.twitter.com/Wz0VLGDQPW — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 17, 2022

Anupam Kher reminisced about the Kathak icon from his days at the National School of Drama in a video. ‘He used to tell me , ‘teri aankho me bahut shararat hai (there is a lot of naughtiness in your eyes)”, Anupam Kher said in the video.

Many other celebrities including Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshara Haasan, among others also paid tribute to the legendary kathak master.

Also Read: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj no more

Pandit Birju Maharaj, a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, received his training from his father and teacher Acchan Maharaj, as well as his uncles Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj. In 1986, the Indian government awarded him the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, for his outstanding service.