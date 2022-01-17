‘You did good’: Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat after he quits test captaincy

A day after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team on Saturday, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for her husband, assuring him that he ‘did good’. Kohli quit the captaincy a day after the Indian squad failed to clinch their first ever Test series win in South Africa despite winning the opening match. The Indian side conceded 2-1 series defeat.

The Bollywood actor also opened up about the day when Kohli had first informed her that he would be taking up Test captaincy after MS Dhoni’s decision to retire from the format. The actress went on to talk about Kohli’s growth as national team captain and as a human being, saying ‘I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you’. She further penned about the experiences and challenges that molded Kohli, both as a person and a cricketer.

Kohli had earlier stepped down as India’s T20I captain after the T20 World Cup last year and was soon also removed from the ODI captaincy with BCCI appointing Rohit Sharma as full-time white-ball skipper in December.