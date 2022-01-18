Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush divorce: What led to the split?

While other stars are making their relationships official by marrying their partners, the news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s split shocked the whole nation. On the other hand, people close to the couple believe it was not unexpected. The pair announced their breakup on social media and urged everyone to accept their choice and give them privacy. So, what made the couple decide to split up?

An insider close to them reveals the events leading up to this point. According to an actor who is also a friend of the couple, ‘Dhanush is a workaholic. Anyone who knows him can tell that he puts his work before anything else. There have been many instances when his work commitments – travelling between cities and outdoor film shoots – have taken a toll on his family life’.

As per the source, whenever Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had a fall out, he did move on to sign a new project, maybe as a method to keep himself busy. Despite back-to-back films and other professional responsibilities such as managing production work, researching the OTT sector, and preparing new projects, the last six months of the couple appear to have been the most challenging. For a long time, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had considered going their separate ways.

The pair sat down and had a long talk before releasing a statement about their split. Dhanush wanted to conclude the Atrangi Re promotions before making the formal announcement.

‘During the entire promotions of Atrangi Re, Dhanush was not in his element. It was evident that he was going through something very personal and wanted to keep it to him. Aishwaryaa, on the other hand, has taken to fitness and her other areas of interest, like charities and women empowerment projects that she undertakes’, the insider said.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa appear to have grown apart over the previous several years, culminating in their decision to give each other space and prioritise their own happiness. ‘Their kids will always be their priority and they plan to co-parent them. There is no animosity or hatred towards each other. If not immediately, but you might see them together in the public space and at events in the near future’, concludes the friend.