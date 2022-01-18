Assam CM Sarma holds all-party meet on Assam-Meghalaya border issue

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with representatives of all political parties on the Assam-Meghalaya border issue at State Guest House, Koinadhara on Tuesday. Assam ministers Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Debabrata Saikia were among those present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far on the issue. In their long-standing inter-state boundary disputes between Assam and Meghalaya, the Chief Ministers of both States on December 23 last year held a meeting and decided to resolve the issues over six out of 12 areas.

Also read: Kejriwal announces Bhagwant Mann as AAP’s CM face for Punjab assembly polls

According to Assam Chief Minister’s Office, to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border row, 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase. The areas of differences taken up for final settlement include Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra. A roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on recommendations of three Regional Committees with representatives from both States.