Boney Kapoor shares stunning throwback pic of late actress Sridevi

New Delhi: Producer Boney Kapoor, who recently made his Instagram debut, has shared a throwback picture of his late wife and actress Sridevi. The picture, shot during 2012 Durga Puja celebrations, shows the actress in a stunning white colour saree which has red and yellow floral prints. She has sindoor smeared on her head and Boney wrote on her back. The late actress is smiling as she poses for the camera.

‘In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012’, Boney Kapoor captioned the pic.

Sridevi, who was often addressed as Bollywood’s ‘first female superstar’, passed away on 24th February 2018 in Dubai, where she attended a family wedding. The actress’ last film was MOM (2017), which was also backed by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018. Sridevi acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The segment featuring Sridevi was shot way before her death.