Covid-19 vaccination crosses 158.4 crore

New Delhi: More than 158.4 crore Covid-19 doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive in the country. Around 79.91 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare updated this.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that over 3.5 crore children between the 15 to 18 age group have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, since 3rd January.

The ministry said that the recovery rate has reached at 94.09%. Daily positivity rate is at 14.43% and Weekly Positivity Rate is at 14.92%.