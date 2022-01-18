Covid crisis; 22,000 signed online petition to postpone GATE exam

In crisis of the escalating cases of Covid-19 around the country, more than 22,000 candidates have signed an online petition seeking that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), which is slated to be held in an offline manner from February 5 to February 13, be postponed.

GATE is a test that is used for admission to a various of postgraduate science and engineering programmes, and it is also used in the recruiting process by a number of public sector organisations. On behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, department of higher education, ministry of education, it is jointly organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee.

IIT-Kharagpur did not respond to emails seeking comment despite many attempts. ‘There is no debate of postponing the exam,’ a top official from the ministry of education said. The exam will be conducted with extreme caution, and the vast majority of the populace has already been vaccinated against Covid-19 infection. The exam’s postponement will jeopardise the careers of thousands of students.