DCAA suspends permits for drone-related activities

Dubai: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has suspended all no-objection certificates (NOCs) and permits granted for drone-related activities in the emirate till further notice. DCAA did not mention a reason for the suspension.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 250,000 UAE dirhams

To use drone in the emirate users must get an NOC from the DCAA. The NOC is needed to use the ‘Unmanned Aerial Vehicles’ (UAVs) during an event, for commercial purposes, for aerial filming or advertising purposes and for personal non-commercial use.