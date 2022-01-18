Delhi admin tightens R-Day security. Face –ID, anti-drone squads deployed:

The Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover, installed face recognition systems (FRS), and over 300 CCTVs after an improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of Republic Day and later diffused.

Apart from the terror danger, Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi, noted that the surge in Covid-19 cases is also a serious concern for the force.

He has briefed police officers on the essential safeguards to be taken and has reinforced the security arrangements in New Delhi.

“The procedure of verifying renters and visitors in hotels in and around New Delhi has been stepped up. In the event of an emergency, a rapid response team (QRT) will be dispatched. We’re also deploying an anti-drone crew to keep an eye on any flying objects that try to get through the security fence “he stated.

Around 300 cameras with FRS-enabled facilities have been installed in and around Rajpath, according to him. A database of 50,000 suspected criminals is stored in the systems.

“Only 4,000 tickets will be available due to Covid-19-related restrictions, and a total of 24,000 individuals will be allowed to attend the event,” he added.