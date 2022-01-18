Delhi weather warmer despite pollutants still worrying the admin .

On Tuesday, Delhi’s cold day conditions are forecast to ease, with the city’s maximum temperature expected to rise by two degrees, despite air quality remaining in the “very poor” category. At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 332. At 4 p.m. on Monday, the AQI was 327, up from 264 (bad) on Sunday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, air quality is expected to improve starting Tuesday as wind speeds increase. ‘For the following three days, maximum temperature and wind speed are expected to progressively increase, promoting pollution ventilation and improving air quality. The wind will kick up significantly more from January 21.’

For the past five days, Delhi has had frigid days due to dense upper-level fog that made it difficult for sunlight to reach the surface. On Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius. In the early hours, there was still a thin layer of fog. In the second half of the day, it was predicted to clear out. Maximum temperatures in the last five days have ranged from 14 to 16 degrees Celsius, with a season-low of 14.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.