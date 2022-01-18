Former Army chief Gen.JJ Singh joins BJP

Chandigarh: Former Indian Army chief General Joginder Jaswant Singh joined BJP in Punjab. Gen.JJ Singh joined BJP in the presence of the party leadership, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

JJ Singh had also served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. He was the first Sikh to be appointed as the Army Chief in 2005.

JJ Singh had in 2017 joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. He unsuccessfully contested against then Congress leader Amarinder Singh from Patiala during the Assembly elections in 2017. He quit the party in 2018.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.