In J&K, Indian Army saves 30 civilians trapped in avalanches.

The armed forces rescued thirty civilians from the Chowkibal-Tangdhar route in Jammu and Kashmir between Monday and Tuesday night as per the report of an official. After fresh snowfall and two avalanches rocked the region, citizens were stuck in the snow at Khooni Nala and SM Hill on the highway.

According to officials, two avalanche rescue teams from the Indian Army and a team from the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) were mobilised as soon as word of civilians trapped in their vehicles reached the military at NC Pass.

They said 14 civilians were rescued and brought to Neelam and 16 civilians to NC pass, also known as Sadhna Pass, despite terrible weather conditions exacerbated by twin avalanches. All of the rescued civilians were given food, medical attention, and a place to sleep for the night. After the avalanche and snow falls were cleared from the road, 12 automobiles were eventually salvaged during the day on Tuesday. It took around five to six hours to complete the rescue operation.