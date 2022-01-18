In Patna, 500 doctors have tested positive for Covid

Around 500 doctors have tested positive for corona virus this month at four hospitals on Patna despite the state reporting 3,526 patients on Monday. Down from 5,410 the day before. On Monday, the number of active cases in the state was 33,122.

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Medical College Hospital (PMCH), and Nalanda Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in Patna have all been affected, with a total of 5,000 beds.

The AIIMS and the IGIMS have set a limit of 50 patients per each department in outdoor patients. Elective procedures have been cut by more than half at the IGIMS, and the AIIMS.

The PMCH, where 125 clinicians have tested positive for Covid-19, has been obliged to reduce the number of beds in the medicine department’s critical care unit (ICU) by half.

‘We cut the number of ICU beds from 20 to 10 after 30 of the medicine department’s 40 resident doctors tested positive for Covid-19. If the situation improves next week, we may revisit it,’ said IS Thakur, the hospital’s medical superintendent.

MBBS interns from the PMCH’s psychiatric, preventive, and social medicine departments have been delegated to the medical department to oversee the ICU and emergency. Post-graduate students are usually in charge of such services.

At AIIMS, where roughly 170 doctors tested positive, the number of operating rooms has been slashed by half, from 33 to six per day.

Most physicians and paramedics who tested positive have returned to duty after being tested negative, according to Saurabh Varshney, executive director of AIIMS-Deoghar, who also oversees AIIMS-Patna.

Teleconsultation is encouraged by IGIMS and AIIMS.