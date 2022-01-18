Indian youth look to change jobs in 2022, but stay because of higher salaries: LinkedIn study

The vast majority of India’s workforce – primarily young people with one or less years’ experience – is considering changing jobs in the coming year, a survey by global professional network LinkedIn and market research firm Censuswide shows. In the survey, respondents cited poor work-life balance as the top reason for considering switching jobs, but better pay topped the list of incentives that would convince them to stay with their current employer.

Around 82 % of working people in India are thinking about changing jobs, LinkedIn reported Tuesday. ‘The job-seeker research further reveals that the Great Reshuffle in India is being led by freshers with up to 1 year of work experience (94 % ) and Gen Z professionals (87 % ), who are more likely to consider changing jobs in 2022,’ it stated. A survey of 1,111 people was conducted last month (between 10 and 15 December 2021). LinkedIn’s statement outlined the survey’s main findings, but it did not provide details on respondents’ backgrounds.

‘Not enough money’

According to the survey, those unhappy with their pay and poor work-life balance edged out those looking for a new job because of poor work-life balance – 30 % and 28% respectively. Twenty-three % cited ‘greater career ambitions’.

Work-life balance appeared to be the least-favored incentive to make employees stay, but it was not terribly far behind other factors. When asked what would keep them with their current employer, 42 % said better pay, 36 percent said more appreciation, and 34 % said a better work-life balance. In addition, the survey noted that work-life balance disproportionately impacts women.

As per the survey, working women (37%) are 1.3 times more likely than working men to quit their current jobs due to poor work-life balance. They are also more likely (49%) to say they will remain with their current employer if they get a raise, compared to working men (39%).

The pandemic effect

A large number of professionals are also interested in changing jobs because they feel confident about the job market, the statement said. According to the survey, almost 86 % of professionals are confident about the strength of their professional network. Despite this, many of them still doubted their own work.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents said they doubt their work abilities more than they did before the pandemic. Moreover, 67 %of respondents said they suffer from imposter syndrome – constant doubting of oneself and fear of being exposed. According to a press release, 33 % of professionals said the pandemic negatively affected their confidence at work, which is a symptom of working in isolation for nearly two years.