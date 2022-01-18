‘It’s a dream come true,’ Ahan says – of Salman kissing the Tadap poster during the premiere.

Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty’s son, made his Bollywood debut alongside Tara Sutaria in Tadap last year. In a recent interview, Ahan discussed what it meant to him when superstar Salman Khan kissed Tadap’s poster at the premiere.

Salman Khan appeared for the premiere of the film in December and kissed the large poster of the film at the site before meeting the media. Suniel Shetty was touched by his gesture and ran over to offer him a hug. Fans praised Salman’s generosity after seeing the video of the incident become viral on social media.

In a recent interview, Ahan described the incident as a ‘dream come true’ for him because he had been a Salman admirer since he was a child. ‘I’ve admired Salman sir since I was a child, and I used to dance to his songs while removing my shirt. It’s a dream come true for him to turn around and kiss my poster’ Ahan told to Pinkvilla.