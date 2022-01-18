Kejriwal announces Bhagwant Mann as AAP’s CM face for Punjab assembly polls

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that the chief ministerial face of the party for the Punjab Assembly polls will be actor-politician Bhagwant Mann. The 48-year-old two-time AAP MP from Sangrur was announced as the CM candidate at a at a public event, where Kejriwal declared the result of the AAP’s ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM’ drive, in which it had asked the people of Punjab as to who should be the party’s CM face.

Bhagwant Mann, who serves as the party’s state unit chief, received more than 93% of the votes cast through phone and WhatsApp, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal told reporters. More than 21 lakh people participated in the vote, AAP said. ‘Out of 21.59 lakh votes received, many people included my name. I had earlier said that I am not in the race. We declared those votes (naming Kejriwal) as invalid. Out of the remaining, 93.3 per cent people named Sardar Bhagwant Mann’s name’, Kejriwal said in a press conference. On the second slot was (Punjab Congress chief) Navjot Singh Sidhu, who got 3.6 per cent votes, Kejriwal added.

After his name was announced, Mann was seen getting emotional. The comedian-turned-politician’s mother and sister were also present at the event. The AAP is the only outfit among major parties contesting the polls which has announced its chief ministerial face. Voting for Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.