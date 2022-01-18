MP teen girl climbs tree to avoid vaccination; Video goes viral

Chhattarpur: A video of a teenage girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhattarpur district, who climbed a tree to avoid getting the Covid vaccine has gone viral on social media. In the video emerged, an 18-year-old girl can be seen atop a tree while a healthcare worker is walking towards her with a syringe.

The vaccination team was visiting the Mankari village of the district. The woman reportedly ran away from her house and climbed a tree to hide from the doctor administering it to her. The doctor is seen chasing her and standing under the tree, waiting for her to get down as other villagers urge her to do the same. After some coaxing from the healthcare worker, she gives in, steps down and gets her shot.