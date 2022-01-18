Second FIR filed in illegal abortion case in Mumbai

On Tuesday, the Arvi police filed a second FIR against four doctors at Kadam Hospital for procedural irregularities, including taking drugs from the Arvi sub-district hospital to use at their private abortion clinic.

Since rumours surfaced earlier this month of an unlawful abortion conducted on a 13-year-old girl at the Kadam family-run hospital in Wardha district’s Arvi, the institution has been under scrutiny. Following that, investigators discovered 12 skulls and 54 bones on the premises of the hospital, raising concerns about unlawful abortions and female foeticide. A team of inspectors also discovered some expired tablets.

On January 15, Sute was part of a special team of doctors led by Wardha Civil Surgeon Dr Sachin Tadas that inspected Kadam Hospital. Following that, a report was given to Dr. Tadas, who will chair an advisory council to determine the hospital's next course of action.

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team visited the hospital on Monday, after which the FIR was amended to include sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The police have seized the sonography machine, which will aid them in obtaining information about the sonographies performed. The registries for lawful abortions kept at the hospital have also been taken. The DNA was extracted from the skulls and bones collected and forwarded to the Nagpur Forensic Lab.