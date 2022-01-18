Shocking! Dhanush, Aishwaryaa announce separation after 18 years of marriage

Southern superstar Dhanush and his wife, Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, have declared their separation after 18 years of marriage. The duo shared a lengthy statement on their respective social media handles and informed their followers of this decision.

’18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other… The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it. Much love always to you all :) God speed. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’, read the statement.

Their followers were truly shocked by their choice. They flocked down to the comment section and dropped their emotions. One wrote, ‘God. It’s heart breaking’. Another commented, ‘This is way too shocking. But all the best to you guys’.

Dhanush and Aishwarya got married on November 18, 2004, in a traditional South Indian wedding, and have two sons together – Yatra and Linga.