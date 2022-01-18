SSC Selection Exam postponed in 3 states

SSC Selection Post Exam Phase 9 2021 has been postponed in three states by the Staff Selection Commission. For applicants who have been assigned examination centers in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, the exam slated for February 2022 has been postponed. Candidates can get the official notification at ssc.nic.in, the SSC’s official website.

Due to the announcement of General Elections (Legislative Assembly) in five states, the Selection Post Phase 9 exam, which was scheduled to be held from February 2 to February 10, has been postponed. According to the new exam dates, the impacted applicants will be notified in due time.

In all other states, however, the selection post exam will be held on the scheduled dates from February 2 to 10, 2022.

The organization will fill 3261 positions as a result of this recruitment effort. For posts with a minimum educational qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels, the selection procedure consists of three different computer-based exams consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions. Candidates can visit the SSC’s official website for further information.