‘Started career here, 29 years ago’: Shilpa Shetty on returning to first shoot site

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Saturday shared a glimpse of the area in the film ‘Baazigar’ where she began her career over three decades ago. The actress took to Instagram to post a video of herself speaking to a camera mounted above her at a birds-eye angle.

Shetty’s first professional film, Baazigar, marked the beginning of her career, paving the door for many more successful films and years. As a result, Abbas-Mustan’s thriller Baazigar, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, will always hold a special place in her heart. The stunning actress recently returned to the location where she shot her debut film and was in ecstasy. She shot the experience and shared it on social media with a note, which read, ‘Life comes a full circle in unexpected waysI gave my first-ever shot for Baazigar right here (on the Helipad at filmcity) so going back to the Stunt Yard for @indiasgottalentofficial was quite nostalgic! But, I have only gratitude for the wonderful journey that I’ve enjoyed and today, I’m about to start a new one with #IGT’.

Click here to view the Instagram video

Shilpa Shetty could be seen whirling about and shouting gleefully in the video. ‘Maine apne career ki shuruwat iss jagah se ki thi 29 saal pehle and we are back here for IGT the stunt-yard!’ she said.

The new season of India’s Got Talent premiered this weekend. Manoj Muntashir, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher are the judges of the show.