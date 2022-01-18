Suspected Maoist slain in Chhattisgarh

On Tuesday, a suspected Maoist was killed in a firefight with security forces in Chhattisgarh Sukma district. Even as the gunfight was going on, police reported they had found one body from the location.

The operation, which began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday near Marjum Hills, featured district reserve guards and special task teams from Sukma, Dantewada, and Bastar.

“So far, we’ve only found one dead of a Maoist, and others are believed to have been injured in the firing.” “The encounter is still ongoing, and more information is anticipated,” Sunil Sharma, Sukma’s superintendent of police, stated.

According to sources familiar with the situation, reinforcements have been dispatched to the scene, where police claim to have cornered a number of Maoists.

“We expect the fight will go on for a few more hours.” “On a specific tip, we’ve cordoned off a group of Maoist cadres,” said a second police official who did not want to be identified.