The Delhi Nurses’ Association demands compensation for health workers and family

The Delhi Nurses’ Association is demanding compensation for the families of those who died while on Covid duty, and has threatened to go on strike. The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) has announced that it will go on strike in protest of the failure to pay compensation to the families of nurses who died while on Covid duty.

Eight nurses working in Delhi government hospitals died during the second wave of the pandemic, according to DNF Secretary General Liladhar Ramchandani, and their families have yet to get the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia compensation promised by the government in May last year. ‘It is very unfortunate that the ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore has not yet been paid to the nursing officers despite the passage of almost a year.’ The entire nursing staff has been enraged by this. ‘Our demand is that it be paid within seven days, otherwise we would be forced to engage in agitation/non-cooperation,’ stated a letter from the nurses’ body to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s office.

They have warned that if the money is not given by then, nurses will protest by wearing black ribbons with their uniforms on January 24 and 25.