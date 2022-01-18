UGC invites higher education institutions to the Suryanamaskar event

On Republic Day, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited higher education institutions to take part in the Surya Namaskar event.

The event is being organised by the National Sports Federation of India as part of the government’s ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark India’s 75th anniversary of independence.

To commemorate the Amrit Mohostav, the federation has decided to run a 750 million Surya Namaskar project in 30 states, involving 30000 institutes and 3 lakh students, from January 1 to February 7, and to perform musical Surya Namaskar in front of the Tricolor on January 26th, the commission said in a notification.

The committee requested that the institutions publicise the event widely.

The commission mentioned the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for Republic Day at universities and colleges in another notification, suggesting events such as plays, debates, quizzes, and class projects on topics such as India’s freedom struggle, gallantry awards, and military successes.

According to the UGC, the events can be held in either a physical or virtual format, depending on the Covid-19 scenario.

All higher education institutions and their affiliated colleges are requested to implement (SoPs ) as developed by the ministry of defence in order to embed our best practises throughout the nation during the next Republic Day celebration and subsequently, the commission stated.