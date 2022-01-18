Panaji: Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express derailed on Tuesday between Dudhsagar and Caranzol in Goa. All passengers and staff on board are safe. As per sources, the accident happened when the front pair of wheels of its leading loco derailed.

As per the South West Railway (SWR), the full rake of the train was unaffected and was being backed towards Dudhsagar by Accident Relief Train.

Also Read: New digital platform to ensure safe labour accommodations launched in UAE

Pantry cars in train no 12780 Goa express and train no 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express will be arranging food and snacks for the passengers in the Amaravati Express. SWR has provided helpline numbers at commercial control, Hubballi: 0836-2363481 and 0836- 2289826 .