Zee Tamil receives I&B Ministry’s notice for airing content ‘mocking PM Modi’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday put Zee Tamil on notice for airing material that satirized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a letter from the Ministry, Zee Entertainment has been given seven days to respond to the complaint.

‘It is requested to provide comments on the complaint to this Ministry within a period of 7 days, failing which further action will be taken,’ the notice stated. BJP state president K Annamalai raised the issue, among others, by bringing it to the public attention , a reality contest on Zee Tamil that included content mocking the prime minister. His contention was that impressionable children were made to perform a skit mocking the Prime Minister.

In a tweet, Annamalai revealed that Union Minister of State L Murugan had contacted him to inquire about the show, and he was assured that action would be taken. CTR Nirmal Kumar, president of the State IT and Social Media Cell, wrote to the channel asking them to remove the program from their airwaves. In his letter, Kumar said ‘scathing remarks were made against PM including his international trips’, adding that ‘in the name of comedy, such things are forced into children’.