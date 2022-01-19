A look back at Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth love story

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth have announced their split after 18 years of marriage, breaking the hearts of millions of fans. Dhanush – the son of filmmaker Kasthuri Raja – and Aishwaryaa – daughter of Megastar Rajinikanth – got married in 2004. Let’s take a look at their love tale.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth are members of one of South India’s most powerful families. Dhanush met Aishwarya during the screening of his film Kadhal Kondaen. He was pursuing a career in acting at that time. Aishwarya is said to have praised him for his performance and even sent him a bouquet.

There were soon rumours that the two were dating. Dhanush, on the other hand, denied the rumours, claiming that Aishwarya is only one of his sister’s acquaintances. This is when their family intervened, seeing what a wonderful match they would make. Therefore, a meeting was arranged between the duo. It was enough for them to decide that they should be together.

Also Read: Crude oil prices hit a 7 year high following Houthi attack

On November 18, 2004, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married after six months of dating. The actor was 21 at that time, while Aishwarya was 23. The two-year age difference was never an issue for the lovebirds.

Earlier, in an interview, Aishwarya had talked about her relationship with Dhanush. She said, ‘The best thing about our relationship is the fact that we give each other plenty of space. Neither of us believes in changing for the other person just because we want to be together. When you are in your mid-20s your mind is set in terms of what you believe in and it is very hard to change yourself’.

While Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s love story is an inspiration for many, the two have realised that it’s time to go their separate ways. Taking to their respective social media handles, the two announced their separation on Monday.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have two sons: Yatra, born in 2006, and Linga, born in 2010.