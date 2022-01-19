‘Admire PM Modi’s work’: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna joins BJP

New Delhi: In a major setback to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the up-coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Aparna, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Pratik, joined the ruling party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

After joining BJP, she expressed gratitude to the party and said that ‘nation comes first’ adding that she admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work. ‘I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi’s work’, said Aparna Yadav after she joined the party at BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of state Assembly polls. ‘I have also been influenced by the work done by BJP and their schemes including Swachh Bharat mission, welfare of women, and employment opportunities. I will work in my fullest capacity’, she added.

Aparna Yadav has reportedly sought a ticket from the Lucknow Cantt assembly seat. In 2017 assembly elections, she had contested from Lucknow Cantt but was defeated by BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She had secured nearly 63,000 votes. Notably, she also runs and organisation named ‘bAware’ for the welfare of women. She also runs a shelter for cows in Lucknow.

Also read: Akhilesh to run as candidate for upcoming UP elections

In the past, she has praised BJP’s initiatives in the state and had also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.