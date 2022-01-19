Air India curtails operations to US in the wake of 5G Communications deployment

New Delhi: Air India has curtailed its operations to USA from India in the wake of the deployment of 5G communications by the United States.

“#FlyAI: Due to deployment of 5G communications in USA, our operations to USA from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from January 19, 2022. Update in this regard will be informed shortly,” said a tweet from Air India.

United Airlines said that the US government’s current 5G rollout plan will have a devastating impact on aviation, negatively affecting an estimated 1.25 million United passengers, at least 15,000 flights and much-needed goods and tons of cargo traveling through more than 40 of the largest airports in the country annually. When deployed next to runways, the 5G signals could interfere with the key safety equipment that pilots rely on to take off and land in inclement weather, the airlines said in a statement.

