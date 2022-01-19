Akhilesh to run as candidate for upcoming UP elections: ANI

Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the leader of the Samajwadi Party, will run for the UP assembly election in 2022, according to news agency ANI, which cited sources. Akhilesh was rumoured to have stated in November of last year that he would not be running in the election. The Azamgarh Member of Parliament has never run in a state election, not in 2012 or 2017. When he became the country’s youngest chief minister in 2012, he went through the Legislative Council path.

Insiders say the heat on Akhilesh has increased because Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is running for the seat of Gorakhpur. The fact that Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav has joined the BJP adds to the pressure on the Samajwadi Party, prompting Akhilesh to rethink his decision.