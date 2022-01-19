Choices define your mental health; here 5 ways to emotional healing

Our emotions have a significant impact on our general well-being. Our immunity is influenced by how we deal with them on a regular basis. Negative thoughts that persist can lead to stress, which can appear as physical symptoms. It is so critical to develop strategies to cure ourselves on a regular basis in order to be disease-free. Dr. Nicole LePera, a psychologist, offers advice,

Learn to say no and establish boundaries: Healing can be found in small moments where we choose to show up for a few minutes each day. It’s important to know when to say no and when to set limits.

Breathing exercises: such as pranayama, can help us release pent-up stress from the day and relax us on a deeper level. The ‘fight or flight’ reaction can also be aided by deep breathing.

Learn or read something new: The monotony of daily life can take a toll on our mental health, so read or learn something new. Despite our crazy schedules, keeping that spark of learning something new every day can go a long way toward emotional recovery.

Make a connection with someone you care about: Pick up the phone and call your loved ones. Nothing beats a nice chat for healing.

Make a list of things you’re grateful for: Our brain releases happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin when we are grateful for someone. Try keeping a thankfulness notebook and you’ll see how quickly it may improve our mood.