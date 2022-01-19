Covid 19- Third Wave though peaking , will get controlled

According to the most recent scientific research of the Covid-19 scenario, the overall peak of the third wave in India will occur by January 23, but the daily cases will be controlled. According to the Sutra model of Covid monitoring, Delhi and Mumbai had reached an all time high by the second week of January.

IIT professor Manindra Agrawal, who has been working with Covid figures since the beginning of the pandemic as part of the Sutra collaboration, said the trajectories have been changing across the country. There could be two explanations for this: One, because the demographic group is now exhausted, the spread of Omicron among people with lower immunity has slowed.

The model found that Mumbai hit its top on January 12 and that the numbers are currently fast declining, giving a state-by-state snapshot of the current peak of the third wave.

“Hospitalizations are still at an all-time low. According to what I’ve heard, less than 1% of patients in Uttar Pradesh require hospitalisation “Prof. Agrawal made the observation.

After reaching a peak of 2.6 lakh instances a few days ago, India recorded 2.38 lakh cases on Tuesday, maintaining the downward trend in daily cases.