Delhi – Air quality rated to be ‘very poor’

With partially gloomy weather and moderate fog, Delhi’s air quality was rated ‘very poor” on Wednesday morning. At 7 a.m., the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 331, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The average 24-hour AQI on Tuesday was 352, putting it in the ‘extremely poor’ category. Particulate matter PM2.5 and PM 10 were the most prevalent contaminants in Delhi’s air.

An AQI of zero to fifty is deemed ‘excellent,’ 51 to one hundred ‘acceptable,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,” 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘extremely poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research predicted on Tuesday that the air quality would stay ‘extremely poor’ through Friday. ‘For the next three days, lowest temperature is likely to enhance dispersion while wind speed decreases dispersion… the net consequence is that the AQI remains within the’very poor’ range.’ On the 22nd of January, it is expected to rain with gusty winds, resulting in moist deposition and strong dispersion, resulting in a major improvement in the AQI to the ‘bad’ category.’

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was expected to be 9 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 16 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal, and the maximum temperature was 15.4 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below normal.

On Thursday, similar conditions are expected, with the possibility of a light drizzle on Friday and light rain with gusty gusts on Saturday.