Explosion on board INS Ranvir in Mumbai: 3 Navy soldiers killed, 11 injured

Mumbai: Three Navy soldiers were killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion on board the ageing destroyer INS Ranvir at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday. The explosion took place between 4.30 and 5 pm while the ship was docked and reportedly had nothing to do with weapons or ammunition explosion.

‘In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir’, a release by Defence Ministry said. No major material damage has been reported, it added. The Navy said that INS Ranvir was ‘on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command’ since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly. A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause.

INS Ranvir, the first of the Ranvir class destroyers, was commissioned into the Indian navy on April 21, 1986. The ships were built in the former Soviet Union. The role of Ranvir class ships involves protection such as anti-aircraft and anti-submarine warfare for carrier task force defense against submarines, low-flying aircraft, and cruise missiles.