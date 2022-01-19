Goa polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Amit Palekkar as AAP’s CM face

Panaji: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced Advocate Amit Palekar as its Chief Ministerial candidate, for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa. AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Wednesday, during a press briefing in Panaji, Goa.

Palekkar had joined AAP in October 2021, and his recent hunger strike has gained a lot of attraction, tipping the scales in his favour. Palekar had staged an indefinite hunger strike to save old Goa’s heritage site where an illegal construction was being built.

Goa will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. The party is running aggressive campaigns to get their hold in Goa, highlighting ‘Delhi-model’ development projects and catchy promises. Earlier in 2017, AAP failed to win a single seat in the elections, despite running an ambitious campaign, pitching 39 candidates for a 40-seat strong assembly.