IndiGo flights just miss a mid air collision: DGCA orders probe and strict action

New Delhi: After the issue of IndiGo’s two domestic flights narrowly escaping mid-air collision, the Director General of Civil Aviation announced that the incident will be investigated and assured that strict action will be taken. The incident of a serious safety breach was reported to India’s aviation regulator DGCA, and a team under DGCA Director General Arun Kumar was constituted for a thorough investigation.

‘On Jan 7, 2022, two IndiGo flights 6E 455 (Bengaluru – Kolkata) and 6E 246 (Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar) were involved in breach of separation at Bangalore airport’, DGCA official was quoted by ANI. According to officials, a close shave of two IndiGo flights from Bangalore to Kolkata and the other from Bhubaneswar show negligence and miscommunications between radar operators and ATC officials, because two aircraft can’t operate on the same air path.

‘Both runways were in use, the official on shift decided for single Runway operations i.e. North Runway for arrival and departure, South Runway will be closed but it was not communicated to South tower controller. South tower controller gave departure to 6E 455 Kolkata bound aircraft and at the same time North tower controller gave departure to 6E 246 Bhubaneswar bound aircraft without coordination’, DGCA official further said.

‘We are investigating and shall take the strictest action against those found delinquent’, Kumar was quoted by ANI. According to investigators, a prima facie report stated that ‘the incident occurred due to a lack of communication between radar controllers and ATC officers at the time of the incident’. The IndiGo flights of Airbus had hundreds of passengers on board. The report suggested that the two planes took off for their designated destinations and had an instant face-off in mid-air at an altitude of over 3000 feet in the skies over Bengaluru.