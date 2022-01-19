‘Jai Bhim’ video gets featured on Oscars’ YouTube channel

Mumbai: Critically acclaimed movie- Jai Bhim has hit the headlines again with a scene from the film along with the director’s story narrative being featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. In the Oscars’ video, Gnanavel can be seen discussing how the story narrative was formed and executed.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, ‘Jai Bhim’ is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film features Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny. J Gnanavel explains the opening scene of the movie and how it was conceived. ‘On the basis of caste, the police are segregating tribal people’. He continues to talk about how the flavour of the movie has been captured in the opening scene itself. The director also shars how the first fifteen minutes of Jai Bhim is about establishing the lives of the tribals. ‘This film is not just about custodial violence faced by the tribal people but how caste discrimination forms the basis of custodial discrimination’, he added.

Jai Bhim, starring Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose and Manikandan in the lead roles is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Earlier, it had also become the first Indian movie to get highest rating on IMDb surpassing Hollywood classic The Shawshank Redemption. ‘Jai Bhim’ has also entered the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of Best Non-English Language Film.