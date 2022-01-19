Lok Sabha requests members to use paper efficiently in reports:

In an effort to reduce the usage of paper in Parliament, the Lok Sabha secretariat requested quarterly reports from its branches last week.

A Lok Sabha circular stated, ‘It is…brought to the notice of those concerned that the required quarterly reports for the final two quarters of 2021 have yet to be received from a large number of branches, sections, and units, hence hampering follow-up action.’

Officials said the reports must be submitted by January 21, and the reduction in paper usage will be included in the Lok Sabha secretariat’s annual report.

With the use of electric cars, battery-powered golf carts, and LED lighting, the Parliament complex has become more environmentally friendly.

Many notices, bulletins, and reports are now issued online, therefore the usage of paper in Parliament is already limited. Legislators can now file online notifications and upload questions for Question Hour, among other things, via a new app. They used to have to fill out forms or send in written notices.

The new Parliament building would be more environmentally friendly, with numerous eco-friendly elements.