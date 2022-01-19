Migrant labourers who have been stranded in Mali are due to return home this week

Thirty-three migrant workers from Jharkhand who are stuck in Mali are set to return home this week after the Indian embassy intervened, and their employer agreed to pay their pending payments within five days.

The migrant labourers have been without pay for three months in Bamako, Mali’s capital, after their contractor departed with their passports.

Minister Jagarnath Mahto of Jharkhand had already requested that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assist in the case. Annapurna Devi, a Union minister, also discussed the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The first group of workers is expected to fly back to the United States on Saturday.